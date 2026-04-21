Highview Capital Management LLC DE Invests $1.42 Million in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,114 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tapestry by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,777 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $1,044,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,193 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Tapestry by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,849,371 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $549,046,000 after purchasing an additional 846,553 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,615 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $487,708,000 after purchasing an additional 760,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tapestry by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,870,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $325,034,000 after purchasing an additional 203,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tapestry by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,170 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $277,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus set a $165.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tapestry from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:TPR opened at $153.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $148.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tapestry's payout ratio is 66.12%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $2,199,997.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,880.88. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 48,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $7,556,881.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,193 shares in the company, valued at $103,947,659.91. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,956 shares of company stock worth $25,297,262. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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