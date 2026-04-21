Highview Capital Management LLC DE Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,055 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,917 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,874,211.50. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CSCO opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $88.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. President Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here