Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,280 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,966 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,282,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,767 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,024,921,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $488,947,000 after acquiring an additional 450,984 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 84,499.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,995 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 422,495 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,142.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,024.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $941.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $691.30 and a 1 year high of $1,143.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,005.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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