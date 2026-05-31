Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,440 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1,243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American Express by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 359,261 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $132,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Trading Up 0.5%

AXP stock opened at $316.55 on Friday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $286.15 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $215.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.05.

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Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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