Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,470 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,961 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock worth $21,508,331 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $435.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 399.81, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm's 50 day moving average is $391.84 and its 200 day moving average is $416.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla was reported to have received authorization in Texas to operate driverless vehicles commercially, a key regulatory step that could move its robotaxi plans closer to launch and support the stock. Tesla (TSLA) Moves Closer to Robotaxi Launch after Texas Driverless Approval

Tesla was reported to have received authorization in Texas to operate driverless vehicles commercially, a key regulatory step that could move its robotaxi plans closer to launch and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Counterpoint Research data showed Tesla reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the global battery EV market in Q1 2026, reinforcing its leadership in EVs even as industry growth was modest. Tesla Reclaims No. 1 Position In Global Battery EV Race

Counterpoint Research data showed Tesla reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the global battery EV market in Q1 2026, reinforcing its leadership in EVs even as industry growth was modest. Positive Sentiment: European momentum remained a tailwind, with reports that Tesla EV registrations spiked in Europe and the stock was nearing a buy point, suggesting improving near-term demand trends. Tesla EV Registrations In Europe Spike. The Stock Is Closing In On A Buy Point.

European momentum remained a tailwind, with reports that Tesla EV registrations spiked in Europe and the stock was nearing a buy point, suggesting improving near-term demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles and market commentary pointed to Tesla’s huge valuation being tied to future robotaxis, Optimus, and AI products that still feel years away, which keeps sentiment dependent on execution rather than current fundamentals.

Multiple articles and market commentary pointed to Tesla’s huge valuation being tied to future robotaxis, Optimus, and AI products that still feel years away, which keeps sentiment dependent on execution rather than current fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: There was also renewed speculation about a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger, which could be transformative if it ever happened, but remains highly speculative and difficult to value.

There was also renewed speculation about a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger, which could be transformative if it ever happened, but remains highly speculative and difficult to value. Negative Sentiment: Fresh reports that Tesla’s Texas robotaxi fleet is far smaller than Waymo’s — 42 registered vehicles versus 577 — raised concerns that Tesla is lagging competitors in autonomous deployment. Tesla's robotaxi fleet in Texas is still playing catch-up to Waymo

Fresh reports that Tesla’s Texas robotaxi fleet is far smaller than Waymo’s — 42 registered vehicles versus 577 — raised concerns that Tesla is lagging competitors in autonomous deployment. Negative Sentiment: Other coverage said Tesla’s FSD rollout and robotaxi progress were being overshadowed by Waymo’s lead, adding pressure to the company’s autonomous vehicle narrative.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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