Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,579 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 78,884 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank accounts for 3.0% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $110,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,394 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 451,359 shares of the bank's stock valued at $42,596,000 after buying an additional 345,563 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,071 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,610,733,000 after buying an additional 968,122 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $113.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business's fifty day moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average is $96.05.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 13.20%.Toronto Dominion Bank's quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Toronto Dominion Bank's payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on TD

Toronto Dominion Bank News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Toronto Dominion Bank this week:

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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