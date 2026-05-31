Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,850 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Flowserve worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,300.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 203,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 189,165 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,826,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

Get Flowserve alerts: Sign Up

Flowserve Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FLS stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Wall Street Zen cut Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Flowserve from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowserve

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In related news, Director Brian D. Savoy acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,340. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Flowserve, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flowserve wasn't on the list.

While Flowserve currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here