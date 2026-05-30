Free Trial
→ Are we ignoring the same signal Wall Street ignored in 1929? (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 137,138 Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
Encore Capital Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hillsdale Investment Management initiated a new position in Encore Capital Group, buying 137,138 shares valued at about $7.45 million, which represented roughly 0.61% of the company at quarter-end.
  • Other hedge funds were also active in ECPG, with several increasing holdings and a few opening new positions, while insider Ryan B. Bell sold 7,240 shares in March for about $499,850.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock: the consensus rating is Buy with an average price target of $86.25, and Encore recently reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the quarter.
  • Five stocks we like better than Encore Capital Group.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,138 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $7,453,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Encore Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1,729.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,000.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 7,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $499,849.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,656.80. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ECPG

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 0.4%

ECPG stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $475.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.26 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore's business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Encore Capital Group Right Now?

Before you consider Encore Capital Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Encore Capital Group wasn't on the list.

While Encore Capital Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO Cover
Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to wait for SpaceX to go public to invest. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
tc pixel
The Iran War Just Broke the Gold Market
The Iran War Just Broke the Gold Market
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 24, 2026
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
tc pixel
This stock has 30 days of quiet left
This stock has 30 days of quiet left
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
By Bridget Bennett | May 24, 2026
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026

Recent Videos

You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines