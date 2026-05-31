Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 47,100 Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Kaiser Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,117,791 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $243,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 31.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $92,238,000 after acquiring an additional 279,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $63,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $45,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Iulian Gheorghe sold 175 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.22, for a total transaction of $30,488.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $774,930.56. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Grimley sold 1,524 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $261,396.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $785,218.56. This trade represents a 24.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,529,097. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KALU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.50.

View Our Latest Report on KALU

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 1.0%

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $189.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.69.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.78. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kaiser Aluminum's payout ratio is 33.55%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kaiser Aluminum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kaiser Aluminum wasn't on the list.

While Kaiser Aluminum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here