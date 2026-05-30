Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,195 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $15,411,395,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,475,403,000 after purchasing an additional 530,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,458,913 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,253,224,000 after purchasing an additional 399,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of V stock opened at $327.68 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $314.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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