Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,465 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $144.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.32%.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.11.

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PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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