Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH - Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,070 shares of the company's stock after selling 355,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Freshworks by 120.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Freshworks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 80,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 35.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 578,628 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Freshworks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Freshworks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company's stock.

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Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.89. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $228.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.64 million. Freshworks had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Freshworks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.130 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Freshworks from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Freshworks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Freshworks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshworks news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 32,577 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $275,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,127,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,529,259.35. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company's integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks' platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company's flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH - Free Report).

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