Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $22.71 Million Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,270 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 26,320 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Pan American Silver worth $22,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Pan American Silver by 574.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,518 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,499,343 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 360,283 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 53.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAAS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities raised shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business's revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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