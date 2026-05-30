Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $25.71 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 851.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,147 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 336,615 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Restaurant Brands International worth $25,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $15,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 960,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,105,713.45. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,924.66. The trade was a 52.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $26,198,650 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CL King set a $81.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of QSR opened at $74.70 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.33 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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