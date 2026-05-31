Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,999 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 13,191 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triglav Investments D.O.O. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 121,215 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,322,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 52,000 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company's fifty day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

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More Walt Disney News

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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