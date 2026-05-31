Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 371.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,400 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $628,347.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,229.78. This represents a 23.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,021 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $721,520.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 204,913 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,822.98. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 96,033 shares of company stock worth $5,792,558 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about BorgWarner

Here are the key news stories impacting BorgWarner this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised BorgWarner’s earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook and supporting the stock’s recent strength.

Zacks Research raised BorgWarner’s earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: The most notable estimate increases were for FY2026 EPS to $5.15, FY2027 EPS to $5.68, and FY2028 EPS to $6.00, with quarterly forecasts for 2026 and 2027 also nudged higher, which can boost investor sentiment on future growth. BorgWarner estimate updates

The most notable estimate increases were for FY2026 EPS to $5.15, FY2027 EPS to $5.68, and FY2028 EPS to $6.00, with quarterly forecasts for 2026 and 2027 also nudged higher, which can boost investor sentiment on future growth. Positive Sentiment: BorgWarner also announced Stefan Demmerle as Vice President in a key technology role, a move that may reinforce execution in product development and long-term innovation. BorgWarner names Stefan Demmerle

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is 40.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. New Street Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

See Also

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