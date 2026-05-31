Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 341.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,950 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after purchasing an additional 647,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Qualcomm by 9.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after buying an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Qualcomm by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,642,657,000 after buying an additional 220,209 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital lowered Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $251.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The business's 50 day moving average is $166.07 and its 200-day moving average is $161.25.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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