Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 317.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,105 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 262.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,202 shares of the company's stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 49,397 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,451.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company's stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DINO

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $51,545.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $824,937.75. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,916.90. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock valued at $908,281 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:DINO opened at $69.99 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $74.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

See Also

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