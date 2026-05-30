Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 157.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,697 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 124,426 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 434,344 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,079,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,174,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company's stock.

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Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $119.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50-day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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