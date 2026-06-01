Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 136.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,740 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,737 shares of company stock valued at $17,738,700. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research hit a new 12-month high, reinforcing strong momentum in the shares and signaling continued investor demand for semiconductor equipment stocks.

Lam Research hit a new 12-month high, reinforcing strong momentum in the shares and signaling continued investor demand for semiconductor equipment stocks. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho Securities reiterated its Buy rating on Lam Research, which supports the stock’s bullish trading tone.

Mizuho Securities reiterated its rating on Lam Research, which supports the stock’s bullish trading tone. Positive Sentiment: Options activity showed unusually heavy interest in Lam Research, with investors reportedly favoring short put positions, a sign some traders expect the stock to hold up or rise further.

Options activity showed unusually heavy interest in Lam Research, with investors reportedly favoring short put positions, a sign some traders expect the stock to hold up or rise further. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor commentary remained constructive, as Applied Materials’ CEO said AI-driven demand is creating the strongest period ever for the chip equipment industry, a favorable backdrop for Lam Research.

Broader semiconductor commentary remained constructive, as Applied Materials’ CEO said AI-driven demand is creating the strongest period ever for the chip equipment industry, a favorable backdrop for Lam Research. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles noted Lam Research’s strong technical run and high valuation, suggesting momentum is powerful but the stock may be vulnerable to volatility if expectations cool.

Recent articles noted Lam Research’s strong technical run and high valuation, suggesting momentum is powerful but the stock may be vulnerable to volatility if expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary questioned whether the semiconductor rally is getting ahead of fundamentals, warning that chip stocks could face a pullback if the current “supercycle” narrative weakens.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $318.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $333.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.85. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $263.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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