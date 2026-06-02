Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,090 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.4%

LMT stock opened at $517.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $595.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $620.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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