Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.32 Million in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 1,020.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 244.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CELH. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Celsius from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.55.

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Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $33.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This represents a 3.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly acquired 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,174.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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