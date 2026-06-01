Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company's stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In related news, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total value of $1,377,629.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,099,714.54. This represents a 39.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Staggs sold 5,477 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.00, for a total value of $2,880,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,594. The trade was a 60.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 90,609 shares of company stock worth $44,303,507 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $496.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $479.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.26. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $405.00 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Spotify Technology's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $655.92.

View Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spotify Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spotify Technology wasn't on the list.

While Spotify Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here