Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $881,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,265,706,000 after acquiring an additional 107,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equinix by 25.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,959,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,383 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Equinix by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,235,674 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $946,724,000 after acquiring an additional 117,101 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 0.4% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,211,357 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $937,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Get Equinix alerts: Sign Up

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,050.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,049.12 and a 200 day moving average of $906.40. The stock has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equinix's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. This represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $14,191,079. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,235.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.

While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here