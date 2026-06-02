Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $935,000 Investment in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jabil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Jabil by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 752 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Jabil Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of JBL opened at $359.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $164.69 and a one year high of $381.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.39.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,842,340. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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