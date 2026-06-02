Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,942,156,000 after acquiring an additional 676,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,087,372,000 after acquiring an additional 748,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average is $138.71. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $88.77 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $180.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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