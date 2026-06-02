Free Trial
→ Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned. (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Amphenol logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hillsdale Investment Management opened a new position in Amphenol, buying 7,500 shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1.014 million.
  • Amphenol continues to attract heavy institutional interest, with hedge funds and other institutions owning 97.01% of the company’s stock. Major holders like Vanguard, State Street, and Geode also increased their stakes.
  • The company posted strong quarterly results, beating estimates with $1.06 EPS and $7.62 billion in revenue, while also raising its outlook and maintaining analyst support with a consensus Moderate Buy rating.
  • Interested in Amphenol? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,942,156,000 after acquiring an additional 676,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,087,372,000 after acquiring an additional 748,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average is $138.71. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $88.77 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $180.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amphenol Right Now?

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
What really happened in Beijing?
What really happened in Beijing?
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
tc pixel
Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” Could Make You Richer
Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” Could Make You Richer
From Traders Agency (Ad)
Quantum Stocks Just Got a Lifeline—Who Benefits Most?
Quantum Stocks Just Got a Lifeline—Who Benefits Most?
By Nathan Reiff | May 26, 2026
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
By Ryan Hasson | May 27, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines