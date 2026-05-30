Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 121,900 Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,900 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,719,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Blackbaud at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 589.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Blackbaud Stock Performance

Blackbaud stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 176.76% and a net margin of 12.41%.The firm had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $279.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $100,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 135,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,762,403.88. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Blackbaud from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price objective on Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $55.00 price objective on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blackbaud

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

See Also

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