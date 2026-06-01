Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,600 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company's stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 866 shares of the technology company's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 57.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LFUS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $520.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $436.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $466.87 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.19 and a 1 year high of $483.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Littelfuse's payout ratio is -177.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,954. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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