Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,120 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,780 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,120 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Celestica were worth $14,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Price Performance

Celestica stock opened at $386.28 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $350.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.54 and a 12-month high of $435.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price target on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD raised their price target on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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