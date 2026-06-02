Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,708 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 2.1% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s unveiled “McDonald’s NEXT,” a companywide growth strategy focused on automation, improved restaurant design, better food quality, stronger customer service, and more effective social media marketing. Article Title

McDonald’s unveiled “McDonald’s NEXT,” a companywide growth strategy focused on automation, improved restaurant design, better food quality, stronger customer service, and more effective social media marketing. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary suggest McDonald’s is gaining market share in a cautious consumer environment by leaning on low-cost meals, menu innovation, and strong value marketing. Article Title

Analysts and recent commentary suggest McDonald’s is gaining market share in a cautious consumer environment by leaning on low-cost meals, menu innovation, and strong value marketing. Neutral Sentiment: McDonald’s also highlighted plans around restaurant operating efficiency and franchisee support, which could improve margins over time but will likely take time to show up in results. Article Title

McDonald’s also highlighted plans around restaurant operating efficiency and franchisee support, which could improve margins over time but will likely take time to show up in results. Neutral Sentiment: An executive vice president sold shares in a recent insider transaction, which is worth watching but is not necessarily a fundamental red flag on its own. Article Title

McDonald's Stock Down 1.1%

MCD opened at $276.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is $294.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.42. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $271.98 and a twelve month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald's

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total transaction of $93,276.63. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,370.74. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,631,594 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here