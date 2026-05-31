Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,400 Shares of Visteon Corporation $VC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Visteon worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of Visteon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,862 shares of the company's stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company's stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Visteon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,047 shares of the company's stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $52,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 241 shares in the company, valued at $26,731.72. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seungkyung Kim sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 389 shares in the company, valued at $46,275.44. This represents a 60.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 100,354 shares of company stock worth $10,367,708 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Visteon from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price target on Visteon in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visteon from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VC

Visteon Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Visteon Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $129.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.64.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.33 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Visteon's dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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