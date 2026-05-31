Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 390,175 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $7,179,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Sunrun at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,481 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 193,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $2,557,276.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 934,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,379,236.50. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 127,673 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,667.25. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 707,126 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,419.50. The trade was a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 716,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,809 in the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $4.63 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital cut shares of Sunrun from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.48.

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Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $722.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

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