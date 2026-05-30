Hilltop Partners LLC Purchases 5,505 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,111 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Up 10.9%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $225.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.81 and a 200-day moving average of $178.35. The company has a market cap of $649.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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