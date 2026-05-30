Hilltop Partners LLC Raises Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Hilltop Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,675 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Hilltop Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hilltop Partners LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,462,541,000 after buying an additional 370,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after buying an additional 1,752,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,543,839,000 after buying an additional 189,968 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $143.60 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.89. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $170.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $334.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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