Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,465 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,012,894 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,255,076,000 after acquiring an additional 423,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Up 11.1%

INTC stock opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.71 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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