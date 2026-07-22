Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Acquires Shares of 143,705 Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,776,000. Expand Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Expand Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Expand Energy by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expand Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expand Energy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Expand Energy

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 1,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,772.20. The trade was a 1.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $881,755.92. This represents a 28.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair lowered Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $130.19.

Read Our Latest Report on EXE

Expand Energy Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.34. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.99 and a twelve month high of $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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