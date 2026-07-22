Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Boosts Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 313.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Nucor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts: Sign Up

Nucor Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NUE stock opened at $233.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $131.32 and a 1 year high of $270.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.86.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.88 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.Nucor's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group downgraded Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nucor from $292.00 to $283.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus increased their target price on Nucor from $200.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 33,068 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $7,462,455.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 243,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,914,312.13. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Noah C. Hanners sold 6,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,465,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,410,390.50. This represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,378 shares of company stock worth $18,963,930. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nucor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nucor wasn't on the list.

While Nucor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here