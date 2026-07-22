Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Buys New Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,302,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the company's stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,122 shares of the company's stock worth $65,949,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $12,017,852.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 367,327 shares in the company, valued at $80,286,662.39. The trade was a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $9,979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 501,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,207,276.04. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,162 shares of company stock worth $70,897,646. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $223.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.65 and a 200 day moving average of $168.33. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $86.49 and a 52 week high of $308.67.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The firm's revenue was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CRDO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $266.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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