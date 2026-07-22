Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,215 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,587,535,000 after acquiring an additional 94,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,464,391,000 after acquiring an additional 258,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,343,683,000 after purchasing an additional 234,436 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $879,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,474.98. This represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total value of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,016,580.48. This represents a 68.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $891.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $888.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $138.30 and a 52 week high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $875.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $898.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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