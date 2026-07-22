Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Decreases Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. decreased its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,991 shares during the quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 66.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company's stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,989,000 after acquiring an additional 115,766 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $223.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $175.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 2.10.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 2,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $600,493.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 210,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,009,867.96. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $609,060.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,250 shares in the company, valued at $18,438,955. This represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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