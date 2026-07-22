Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,522 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 128,880 shares during the period. Strategy makes up 0.8% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Strategy were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Strategy by 136.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,905 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Strategy by 59.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Strategy by 22.0% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.54. The company's 50 day moving average price is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.47. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $433.94.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($16.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Strategy from $163.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy

Insider Activity at Strategy

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 354 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $43,839.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,388,122.56. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,013,308.48. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and have sold 181,522 shares valued at $23,448,502. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

More Strategy News

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About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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