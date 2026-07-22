Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Has $29.90 Million Stock Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,998 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 238,549 shares during the period. CoreWeave accounts for about 2.3% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned about 0.09% of CoreWeave worth $29,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the fourth quarter worth $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist upgraded CoreWeave (CRWV) to Buy , adding to the bullish case that the stock’s recent pullback may be creating an entry point for investors. CoreWeave upgraded to buy at Truist

Truist upgraded to , adding to the bullish case that the stock’s recent pullback may be creating an entry point for investors. Positive Sentiment: Broad strength across AI cloud names helped sentiment, with reports noting CoreWeave was among the beneficiaries as investors bid up infrastructure plays tied to surging AI demand. Nebius Explodes 16% Higher...

Broad strength across AI cloud names helped sentiment, with reports noting was among the beneficiaries as investors bid up infrastructure plays tied to surging AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces argued that CoreWeave could still have meaningful upside if it successfully scales power capacity and monetizes strong GPU-cloud demand, reinforcing the growth narrative around the stock. CoreWeave Inc. Receives $139.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CoreWeave Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.38. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $153.20.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 53,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,564,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $6,690,574.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 283,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,703,855.15. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 17,369,029 shares of company stock worth $2,019,468,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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