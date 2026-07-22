Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK - Free Report) by 262.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,283 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 86,363 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 828.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 70.8% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $23.51.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $1.2214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 824.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk's payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TLK. Zacks Research raised PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Profile

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is Indonesia's largest integrated telecommunications provider. The company's core operations encompass the provision of fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, and network infrastructure. It serves a broad customer base that includes residential subscribers, businesses, government agencies and wholesale partners, offering connectivity across urban and rural areas of Indonesia.

Telkom's product and service portfolio spans consumer broadband and digital entertainment, enterprise ICT solutions, managed network services, data center and cloud platforms, and wholesale international connectivity.

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