Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,153 shares of the energy company's stock worth $44,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,422 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,040 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,092,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.47.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $263.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.84. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is 36.51%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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