Go Pro
→ They proved it worked in '76. Then buried it. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Cheniere Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,153 shares of the energy company's stock worth $44,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,422 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,040 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,092,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $263.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.84. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is 36.51%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cheniere Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Cheniere Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheniere Energy wasn't on the list.

While Cheniere Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock
He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines