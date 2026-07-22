Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Makes New $928,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 20,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $618,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,462.29. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Sirius XM

Here are the key news stories impacting Sirius XM this week:

Positive Sentiment: SiriusXM announced a broader partnership with Audacy that brings multiple local sports, news, and spoken-word radio stations onto the SiriusXM lineup, potentially strengthening its live content offering and subscriber appeal. Article Title

SiriusXM announced a broader partnership with Audacy that brings multiple local sports, news, and spoken-word radio stations onto the SiriusXM lineup, potentially strengthening its live content offering and subscriber appeal. Positive Sentiment: The company also signed Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova’s popular podcast The Bald and the Beautiful, adding another exclusive audio property to its content lineup. Article Title

The company also signed Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova’s popular podcast The Bald and the Beautiful, adding another exclusive audio property to its content lineup. Positive Sentiment: SiriusXM is launching “Little Miss Twain Radio” with a special one-night-only performance by Shania Twain, underscoring ongoing efforts to use exclusive artist-driven programming to attract listeners. Article Title

SiriusXM is launching “Little Miss Twain Radio” with a special one-night-only performance by Shania Twain, underscoring ongoing efforts to use exclusive artist-driven programming to attract listeners. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted the Audacy deal’s expansion into specific local stations, including WFAN and Pittsburgh outlets, which reinforces SiriusXM’s content breadth but is still mainly a strategic programming update rather than a direct financial catalyst. Article Title

Several articles highlighted the Audacy deal’s expansion into specific local stations, including WFAN and Pittsburgh outlets, which reinforces SiriusXM’s content breadth but is still mainly a strategic programming update rather than a direct financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary from Zacks and Yahoo noted Sirius XM is positioned to beat earnings estimates again, which is supportive sentiment but not a confirmed near-term catalyst. Article Title

Market commentary from Zacks and Yahoo noted Sirius XM is positioned to beat earnings estimates again, which is supportive sentiment but not a confirmed near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Sirius XM but maintained an underweight rating, signaling the firm still sees downside risk despite the higher target. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sirius XM from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sirius XM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Sirius XM's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

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