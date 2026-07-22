Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Purchases 1,697 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 1.3% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $61,306,000. Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,926,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Up 12.2%

Shares of MU stock opened at $970.82 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $954.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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