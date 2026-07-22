Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Purchases Shares of 193,888 Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares $GGLL

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,133,000. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares comprises about 1.2% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned about 2.20% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GGLL alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 409 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of GGLL stock opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.24. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $153.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.25.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.5806 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares wasn't on the list.

While Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here