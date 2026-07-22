Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Sells 149,022 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA - Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,540 shares of the company's stock after selling 149,022 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned approximately 0.36% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Comerica Bank increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,869 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.77. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.47% and a negative net margin of 597.04%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $44,315.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 66,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,347.08. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 4,677 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $84,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,813,148. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: NTLA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company's research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia's lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intellia Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intellia Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Intellia Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here