Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Takes Position in USA Rare Earth Inc. $USAR

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned about 0.06% of USA Rare Earth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USAR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

USA Rare Earth Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of USA Rare Earth stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.45. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USA Rare Earth news, Director Carolyn Trabuco sold 13,000 shares of USA Rare Earth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $427,688.91. The trade was a 40.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded USA Rare Earth from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.83.

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Key Headlines Impacting USA Rare Earth

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shares are getting a boost from premarket enthusiasm around President Trump’s push to strengthen the U.S. defense critical-metals supply chain, which investors see as a tailwind for domestic rare earth producers like USA Rare Earth. Article: Retail Cheers Trump's Defense Critical Metals Supply Chain Push

Shares are getting a boost from premarket enthusiasm around President Trump’s push to strengthen the U.S. defense critical-metals supply chain, which investors see as a tailwind for domestic rare earth producers like USA Rare Earth. Positive Sentiment: USA Rare Earth announced a leadership transition, naming Serra Verde CEO Thras Moraitis as its next CEO and Michael Blitzer as executive chairman, reinforcing the company’s strategic direction as it prepares to complete its merger with Serra Verde. Article: USA Rare Earth CEO Humpton to retire, Serra Verde's Moraitis to succeed

USA Rare Earth announced a leadership transition, naming Serra Verde CEO Thras Moraitis as its next CEO and Michael Blitzer as executive chairman, reinforcing the company’s strategic direction as it prepares to complete its merger with Serra Verde. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple reports covered the same CEO change and transition plan, keeping the company in the spotlight but not adding new operational detail beyond the official announcement. Article: USA Rare Earth Announces Leadership Transition

Multiple reports covered the same CEO change and transition plan, keeping the company in the spotlight but not adding new operational detail beyond the official announcement. Negative Sentiment: Rare earth stocks came under pressure after the IEA warned that non-China rare earth output could triple by 2035, raising oversupply concerns that could weigh on pricing and margins for producers such as USA Rare Earth. Article: Rare Earth Stocks Slide On Oversupply Fears

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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