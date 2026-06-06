Hinge Health Inc. $HNGE is BIT Capital GmbH's 3rd Largest Position

BIT Capital GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE - Free Report) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,316,101 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,466,577 shares during the quarter. Hinge Health makes up approximately 5.7% of BIT Capital GmbH's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BIT Capital GmbH owned 4.21% of Hinge Health worth $154,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hinge Health by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,693 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,943,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,686,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Hinge Health by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 727,672 shares of the company's stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 450,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hinge Health by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,711 shares of the company's stock worth $27,485,000 after buying an additional 279,998 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President James Pursley sold 16,000 shares of Hinge Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $860,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 780,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,968,195.17. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 50,000 shares of Hinge Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $3,277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,277,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 554,600 shares of company stock worth $29,859,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Hinge Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hinge Health from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hinge Health from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Hinge Health from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hinge Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hinge Health

Hinge Health Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HNGE stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. Hinge Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The business's 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. Hinge Health had a negative return on equity of 310.62% and a negative net margin of 78.95%.The firm had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hinge Health Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hinge Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hinge Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target on Hinge Health to $65 from $63 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Article Title

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target on Hinge Health to $65 from $63 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Other recent commentary also stayed upbeat, including technical coverage pointing to a “golden cross,” which can attract momentum investors. Article Title

Other recent commentary also stayed upbeat, including technical coverage pointing to a “golden cross,” which can attract momentum investors. Positive Sentiment: Hinge Health’s last earnings report beat estimates, with revenue up 47.2% year over year, supporting the view that the business is still growing rapidly. Article Title

Hinge Health’s last earnings report beat estimates, with revenue up 47.2% year over year, supporting the view that the business is still growing rapidly. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted Hinge Health as a promising mid-cap healthcare name, but it did not include a new catalyst beyond a generally favorable long-term investment case. Article Title

One article highlighted Hinge Health as a promising mid-cap healthcare name, but it did not include a new catalyst beyond a generally favorable long-term investment case. Negative Sentiment: Chairman Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg disclosed another large insider sale of 50,000 shares at $65.54, adding to a series of recent sales and potentially creating some overhang for sentiment. Article Title

Hinge Health Company Profile

Hinge Health NYSE: HNGE is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

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